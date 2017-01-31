Advice for Success from a Top Cornell University Coach

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Cornell Assistant Wrestling Coach Damion Hahn came a hair’s breadth away from making the Olympics. He advises those not achieving their goals to “be mad about it, then turn your attention to tomorrow.” Hahn channels that drive training a team that has been near dynasty in Ivy League wrestling for the last quarter-century. The Cornell wrestling team got there by honing raw talent. The best persist, the rest need to find their niche elsewhere. Hahn has seen this success translate into the wrestlers' everyday lives, and he shares the methods that have built such consistent winners.

Lessons:

1. Everybody is motivated differently; adjust your approach accordingly.

2. Enter each day with a purpose!

3. Be part of a community that motivates you to achieve.

