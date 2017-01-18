How This Fashion Stylist Launched a Successful Jewelry Startup

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker meets with Christen Delaney, the founder of CAM Jewelry to discuss her experience launching a successful business and advice she has for other aspiring entrepreneurs.

Delaney started off her career as a stylist. Often, when working on sets, there were many special pieces needed for photoshoots, and Delaney began creating these pieces from scratch. She ended up selling most of these one-of-a-kind jewelry items, which turned her jewelry making into a full-blown business.

Delaney makes sure that each piece she creates means something to her. Whether it is a connection to sculpture (Delaney was a studio art major in college), meditation or nature, she prides herself on creating meaninful products.

In order to launch her business, Delaney found it important to always be open to feedback, never take things personally and to be very receptive. As an entrepreneur, you'll face challenges every day, so cherish them and use them to benefit yourself and others, she says.

