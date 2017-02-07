Finding Community Helped This Former Addict Build Mental Resilience

A mortgage officer and part of a Vermont family maple sugaring business, Ray Morvan found extreme multi-day racing at random, after a battle with alcohol and opiate addiction. By helping him find community and a way to exert and build mental resilience, it’s exactly what the doctor ordered. Morvan went on to compete in nine Peak Death Races, which is almost certainly a record. Spartan Up! spoke with him at the Spartan Winter Agoge. Morvan credits stoicism for getting through life challenges that would break a lesser man. He is now championing the issue of addiction by assisting anyone who is willing to reach out to him. Morvan’s phone line is open.

Lessons:

1. Figure it out. There’s always a way.

2. Simply put yourself out there, every day, and have faith that it will get better.

3. In addition to PTSD, think about PTG -- Post Traumatic Growth.

