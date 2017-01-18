Entrepreneurs Ryan Blair and Gerard Adams on the Importance of Having a Mentor

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams explains the importance of having a mentor, and he introduces you to his mentor, entrepreneur and author Ryan Blair.

You need someone who is going to make a positive impact on your life. When Adams was looking to turn his life around, he reached out to Blair. Blair, a former gang member turned multimillionaire, has launched a number of successful business ventures and today looks to help others struggling to reach their dreams.

The two discuss the idea of "hitting rock bottom" and how you can use moments like that to turn your life around. "Rock bottom" doesn't necessarily entail material items like money and designer goods, but it's simpy the feeling of failure. And everyone has different types of rock bottom moments, too -- for one person, it could be surrounding health, for another, it could be about a relationship. Whatever your rock bottom moment is -- and you could have many -- there's a way to turn it around. And finding a mentor is a great place to start.

Adams reached out to Blair after reading his book Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain, which inspired him and his partners to build Elite Daily into what it is today. If you're seeking a mentor but don't know how to reach out, start with explaining and showing this person why they should take you seriousely and how you can add value to their life, says Adams.

