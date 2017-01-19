How to Start Saving Money Today

"Financial freedom comes to the person who actively takes control of their finances," says Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy.

In this video, Tracy explains how you can begin saving money and start taking control of your financial future. In order to set yourself up for longterm financial freedom, it's important to save at least 10 percent of every paycheck that you earn. Savings guarantee the possibilities of tomorrow, says Tracy. Another tactic to begin saving, is to learn. Read, take classes, listen to podcasts -- there are a number of ways to educate yourself on personal finance.

Tracy also touches upon the book The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason. In the book, Tracy says there are two laws of saving that you should follow: Pay yourself first and take advantage of tax deferred earnings and investment plans (401Ks, stock option programs, company pension plans, etc.).

To learn how you can start saving money today, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Brian Tracy on his channel.

Related: The 5 Career Paths to a Wealthy Life

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.