The Simple Way to Succeed? Take Care Of People and Make Sure They're Happy.

The name One Off Hospitality Group implies that every project is unique, and operated in a spirit of complete and utter creativity. It suggests that each project might be our last, which is why each project is handled with the utmost attention to detail and character. Donnie Madia, restaurateur and One Off owner, says one of the most important lessons he has learned -- taught him by his mother and aunt -- is to take care of people and make sure that they are happy. Madia and his team are about excellence and making people feel like they have never felt anywhere else. What’s one piece of advice that Madia could give to someone? Find out.

