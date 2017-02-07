Why We Learn More from Tough Bosses

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Narrative Science is the leader in advanced natural language generation for the enterprise. Powered by artificial intelligence, its Quill™ platform analyzes data from disparate sources, understands what is important, and then automatically generates perfectly written narratives to convey meaning from the data for any intended consumer or business audience, at unlimited scale.

CEO Stuart Frankel, says that you probably learn more from bosses that are a little bit tougher on you. Frankel knows that your ego needs to be checked at the door, but it’s ok to have a little bit of humility. Find out the one piece of advice that Stuart Frankel would give to anyone that is looking to start their own company.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: Take Care Of People And Make Sure They're Happy

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.