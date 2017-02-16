Adapting is the Key to a Successful Business

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Motion PR is a high-performing, Chicago-based public relations agency focused on keeping one step ahead of its clients’ needs. Kimberly Eberl, CEO and founder, knows that in PR there is always change, so either you can adapt to the changes or you die as a company. Eberl connects with her clients, but then connects her clients to their audience. Click play to find out one important lesson that Eberl has learned throughout her career.

