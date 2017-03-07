Without Trust There Is No Meaningful Relationship

Cyclone Energy Group helps clients improve energy efficiency in buildings through solutions such as holistic audits and assessments, building commissioning, operational training and a variety of high-tech modeling and simulation. President and CEO Benjamin “Benny” Skelton learned that people should not be treated as a commodity in business and that everyone’s talent should be allowed to shine. Skelton says that listening to everyone’s needs is important and you shouldn't sell them something they aren’t looking for. What’s one way that building a respectful relationship benefitted Skelton and his company? Find out.

