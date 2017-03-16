When It Comes to Your Business, Never Assume You Know Something

Dixon|James is a Chicago-based independent marketing communications firm delivering “growth communications” to excelerate business success. Founder Jim Heininger has learned that you should never assume anything, whether it's what clients want or how happy your employees are. Heininger knows that you have to be aware, especially with the rebranding of companies, of the environment in the marketplace. Find out how some of his family values have helped him become successful.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: Ego Is A Tricky Beast

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.