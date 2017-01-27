Entrepreneur Startup Stories: Jennifer Hyman, Rent the Runway

Jennifer Hyman is the entrepreneur and co-founder behind two well-respected ventures. Her first, Rent the Runway, revolutionized the way women shop by giving them access to a nearly unlimited, rentable wardrobe. Her latest, Project Entrepreneur, was founded as a means to support the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

In this video, Hyman shares how she successfully launched and grew her businesses.

