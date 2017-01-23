Hannah Hart on What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Failure

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with entrepreneur and YouTube star Hannah Hart to discuss failure.

In order to be successful, you've got to let yourself be vulnerable, says Hart. Oftentimes, vulnerability is a measurement of your courage, and fearing failure is what gets people stuck.

To Hart, there are no missteps, only steps. In 2012, the YouTube personality felt like she had a totally "failed" year. But by 2013, she launched a successful crowdfunding campaign and tour, signed a book deal and sold a movie -- she would have never accomplished these things without the decisions she made in 2012.

"Trying and failing is succeeding at trying," she says. You're goung to get knocked down, but you've got to get back up.

To learn more, click play.

See more episodes on Behind the Brand's YouTube channel.

Related: YouTuber Hannah Hart on Starting Something New

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.