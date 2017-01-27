The Goal Standard Week 1 (Prep)

The Goal Standard Challenge: Clearing the Clutter to Help Start You on the Right Foot

In a Facebook Live, strategist, author and producer Natalie MacNeil challenges us to clear our mental and physical clutter for The Goal Standard Challenge.
  • ---Shares
Reader Resource

Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In a Facebook Live, strategist, author and producer Natalie MacNeil challenges us to clear our mental and physical clutter to start The Goal Standard Challenge on the right foot.

In the Live, MacNeil explains how to map out tiny tasks to meet your specific goals, and the importance of incorporating a weekly reflection time into your goal-setting game plan.

Check out her video here, and if you haven’t joined The Goal Standard Challenge, sign up below.

Also join our Facebook Group to get updates, real-time support and be part of a community full of achievers, just like you.   

Here is the Weekly Reflection worksheet for week one.  

Andrea Huspeni

Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. 

Growth Strategies Goals Goal Setting Setting Goals The Goal Standard Challenge
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox