How to Get the Most out of Your Millennial Employees

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman meets with speaker, author and entrepreneur Javier Montes to discuss millennials.

During his entrepreneurial journey, Montes had a number of close entrepreneur friends come up to him for help with millennials. They noticed how he was excelling in business with a team made up entirely of millennials, and wanted to know how he did it.

So, who exactly is a millennial? Millennials are anyone who was born between 1980 and 2000 -- right before the turn of the century, says Montes. The term "millennial" is synonymous with "Generation Y."

Today, millennials make up the largest population in the country -- surpassing baby boomers. By 2020, they'll make up 50 percent of the workforce. That's why it's more important than ever for companies to begin understanding and embracing this generation. Montes explains how this can be done and what to expect in the future.

