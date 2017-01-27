How to Use Facebook Live and Instagram Live to Boost Your Business

Whether you are on Facebook or Instagram daily, or you avoid those sites altogether, Stephanie Cartin, who is the co-founder of SocialFly, sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how to use Facebook and Instagram to help your brand, and your bottom line.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Related: An All-Millennial Business: How SocialFly Manages and Motivates Today's Work Culture

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.