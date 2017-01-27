Social Media Marketing

How to Use Facebook Live and Instagram Live to Boost Your Business

If you have not figured out how, and when, to use Facebook and Instagram for your business, Jessica Abo has some tips from the co-founder of a social media and marketing agency.
Whether you are on Facebook or Instagram daily, or you avoid those sites altogether, Stephanie Cartin, who is the co-founder of SocialFly, sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how to use Facebook and Instagram to help your brand, and your bottom line.

Jessica Abo

