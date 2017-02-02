Hollywood Stars Share How Early Failure Shaped Their Careers

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Entrepreneur TV focuses on entrepreneurs, startups and stars who have created their own products or launched their own businesses. You'll learn success secrets from celebrities, productivity hacks from billionaires and more.

On the fourth episode of Entrepreneur TV, learn from stars like:

Tom Ford

Jillian Michaels

Kathy Griffin . . . and more!

Trainer Jillian Michaels breaks down when to go all in and when to pivot on a business idea. Fashion designer and film director Tom Ford explains why he chose not to create the costumes for Nocturnal Animals, and Kathy Griffin talks about taking the bus and paying for stage time to get her start.

Tastemakers Africa CEO Cheraé Robinson explains the challenges in shifting from a bootstrap company to one with outside funding, and Gerard Adams reveals why it's harder to stay a millionaire than become one.

Watch new episodes Sundays on REELZ at 8 a.m.