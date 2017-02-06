Gerard Adams Breaks Down Silicon Valley and the Tech Industry

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with three millennials who've made it big in Silicon Valley.

Adam Draper, founder of Boost VC (valued at $1.4 billion), talks about success, the future of virtual reality and his dream of building an Iron Man suit. Ryan Hoover of Product Hunt remembers the struggles of starting up with limited resources, the shortcomings of email lists and how to create a viral app. Shaan Puri, CEO of Blab, explains why winners focus on winning and losers focus on winners.

Watch the video to learn more.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

