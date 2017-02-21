Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Cal Fussman, author as well as a writer for Esquire, went on a 10-year, worldwide journey with little money to his name. He subsisted on the good will of others, most often on those he met on the bus ride to his next destination. It was the perfect way to satisfy his insatiable curiosity and hone his interviewing skills. In this episode, Fussman talks about how to make every day an opportunity for adventure and connection.

Lessons:

1. Ask a canned question and you’ll get a canned answer. Talk to people with authenticity.

2. When starting a big project, don’t reflect long enough to talk yourself out of it; just keep going forward.

3. Treat each day like a unique experience.

