Why You Should Value Quality Over Expansion

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Jason Balin and Chris Haddon interview each other and explain some of their best productivity tips.

Both swear by the importance of focusing on the problem at hand, rather than trying to multitask. Specifically, both Balin and Haddon suggest closing your email while working on a pressing project, because the fewer distractions you have, the better.

Don't just use this advice for individual projects, though. Focusing on a single aspect of your business can be important, too -- doing one thing really well is better than doing 10 things poorly. Expand when you're ready to do a new thing well, but don't let your concentration or focus wander from the thing that makes your business special.

