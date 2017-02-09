Why the Soft Skills Matter Most

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with bestselling author Seth Godin to discuss what really matters when it comes to making business connections.

The most important skills you need to become successful? Godin says it isn't about how well you can code or how many languages you know, but about the soft skills.

When judging your friends or family, or defining traits you admire in other people, you rarely think about their technical capabilities. Instead, you focus on the way they think, what they see and intuit and how they care about other people. So, why would you judge a potential employee by a different standard? And, while hard skills are measurable and easier to place on a resume, it's important to bring your full self to work -- not just your fingers for typing or your knowledge with Microsoft Excel.

