Gerard Adams, 'Mr. Flawless' and Photo Shoots in the Middle of Manhattan Traffic

Greg Yuna dropped out of high school before finding massive success as a jeweler, artist and photographer.
On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams meets with official Nike jeweler Greg Yuna, also known as "Mr. Flawless," to show just how creative entrepreneurship can be. From partying with Floyd Mayweather to hanging out with models and creating wild photo shoots on 6th Avenue in Manhattan, Mr. Flawless doesn't just make money -- he has tons of fun doing it.

Gerard Adams

Gerard Adams is The Millennial Mentor™, inspiring the generation to leverage their passions for success and create the lifestyle they dream of. A serial entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire by the age of 24 and millenni...

