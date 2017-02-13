How to Make the Ask, Use Limiters and Close the Sale

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Lisa Sasevich, CEO and founder of The Invisible Close, who gives a tip that can help you grow your business. Perfect for entrepreneurs, small businesses, sales teams, pitch creators and more.

What’s the biggest mistake people make when it comes to sales?

How do you structure your sales ask or sales pitch?

What strategies can you use to make sales feel less . . .icky?

How do you close more sales?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with “The Queen of Sales Conversion,” Lisa Sasevich.

Want to see the full interview with Lisa Sasevich? Learn more below.

Take advantage of Lisa’s FREE offer mentioned in this video here.

Lisa’s interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 5: Death by Sales Script: Using Outlines to Create Sales Conversations.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.