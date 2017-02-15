How to Buy Your First Rental Property in an IRA

Too often, people ignore the option of buying real estate in an IRA because of the lack of tax benefits, thinking they should just own real estate in their own name. But, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler explains why this investment strategy isn't about tax benefits -- it's about rate of return.

Breaking down the steps to get your first rental property in an IRA, as well as the benefits of doing so, Kohler pushes back against conventional wisdom and proves why it's smart to buck the trend and consider adding real estate to your IRA.

