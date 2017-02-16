Millionaire Tai Lopez Explains How to Get the Life You Always Wanted

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks (and plays basketball with) social media entrepreneur Tai Lopez, last seen recommending books to Rihanna and soaking in the Grammys, about how to live the life you've always wanted.

Lopez says the first step is to create a comfortable income -- at least $70,000, if possible -- that allows you to take risks and focus on what you really care about, rather than on how you're going to pay your bills.

Once you're ready to take the leap, though, the most important characteristic you can have is belief. Belief that you can become the person you want to be and live the life you want to live.

"I do Brazilian jiu-jitsu," says Lopez, "and there's a saying that 'A black belt is just a white belt who never gave up.'"

