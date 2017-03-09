Tactics for Resilience in Combat and Life

Battling addiction late in the Vietnam era, the U.S. Army’s Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Brigadier General Thomas Solhjem, found redemption through his faith and others' mentorship. As he realizes now, isolation, though a common strategy, is the worst way to deal with adversity. Reaching out to others and sharing your experiences is an admission of strength. He has spent an extremely long time -- forty years, with thirty of those as a chaplain -- in the military helping others cope with the rigors of battle and drawing strength from trying circumstances. Solhjem sources his vast experiences to tell us how to be better people.

Lessons:

The people who overcomes adversity are the people who are able to channel strength from outside themselves. Post traumatic order is finding a positive context for hardship and becoming stronger as a result. Resilience is the integration of elements into your life that enable you to be flexible.

