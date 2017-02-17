Why the Founder of Nicepipes Turned Down a $100,000 Deal on Shark Tank

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

One chilly morning, Lisa Binderow was walking to yoga class, when the New York instructor realized she needed to fix a major fashion problem: covering the skin that her cropped pants left exposed to the cold. She started designing her own arm and leg warmers and, before she knew it, people around her wanted a pair, too. The feedback inspired Binderow to start her own business called Nicepices. Binderow sat down with contributer Jessica Abo to share her advice on what steps to take when you have a business idea, what to do when there is money on table and why she turned down a $100,000 deal on Shark Tank.

