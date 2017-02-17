Gerard Adams and Craig Clemens: Why Sales Copy is King

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with copywriter Craig Clemens, who talks about the unconventional way he impressed one of his first bosses, how to network and why hearing someone tell you "no" is just the beginning, not the end.

Watch the video to learn more.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

Related: Gerard Adams, 'Mr. Flawless' and Photo Shoots in the Middle of Manhattan Traffic

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.