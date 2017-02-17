Success Stories

Gerard Adams and Craig Clemens: Why Sales Copy is King

The millionaire copywriter figured out how to use his strengths to create value.
On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with copywriter Craig Clemens, who talks about the unconventional way he impressed one of his first bosses, how to network and why hearing someone tell you "no" is just the beginning, not the end.

