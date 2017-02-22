3 Career Lessons From Jon Stewart and 'The Daily Show'

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Berman explains how Jon Stewart achieved success as host of The Daily Show, even though his arrival at Comedy Central was met with plenty of opposition. After forcing the show to pivot and create the product Stewart envisioned, he didn't just help the show win 50 Emmys, he also trained a replacement to keep the show alive when he left -- and, when HBO stole his original replacement (John Oliver), he went out and found another in the form of Trevor Noah.

Oh, and Stewart also made a lot of people (including Berman) forget the name Craig Kilborne, which seemed almost impossible when he started.

