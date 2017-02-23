The One Reason Why Your Business Idea Will Never Be Ready

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott meets with bestselling author Seth Godin to discuss the importance of understanding your customers and realizing when it's time to test a business idea.

"You will never be ready," Godin says. "You should be prepared, but you will never be ready. Because what it means to be 'ready' is that it [your business idea] is going to work. When Gutenberg launched the printing press . . . 94 percent of the people in Europe were illiterate. So, it was a stupid time to launch the printing press.

"When Carl Benz launched the car, it was against a lot of laws, there were no roads and no gas stations. It was a dumb time to launch the car.

"He couldn't possibly be ready. So, what I'm arguing is not that you should ship something that's sloppy, or flawed, what I'm saying is, if the thing that's holding you back is you're saying to yourself, 'It's not ready, it's not perfect . . . . ' Those are the symptoms of fear, and you'll never get over that fear."

To learn more, click play.

Watch the full interview with Godin on YouTube.

See more episodes on Behind the Brand's YouTube channel.

Related: Seth Godin on Why the Soft Skills Matter Most

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and coming soon to Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.