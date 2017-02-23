How to Double Your Desired Income In the Next 6 Months

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about ambition and follow-through. In January, every gym across the country is packed with people trying to work on their New Year's resolutions. By February, though, the gyms are usually empty again as people give up on their goals.

By writing down your goals, creating a consistent work ethic and understanding your potential, you can achieve much more than people on the outside could even imagine.

To learn more, click play.

Watch more videos from Peter Voogd on his YouTube channel here.

Related: Millionaire Tai Lopez Explains How to Get the Life You Always Wanted

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.