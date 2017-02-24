How the Skinniest Kid in High School Became a Super Bowl Champion

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams runs stairs, does pull-ups and (finally) sits down with retired NFL punter Steve Weatherford, who talks about his worst moment as a professional football player -- being left behind in North Carolina after getting cut by the New Orleans Saints -- and his best -- winning Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants.

Watch the video to learn more.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

