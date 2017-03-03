How to Communicate Your Brand Across Multiple Audiences and Platforms

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Ivonne Kinser, director of digital strategy and innovation at Avocados From Mexico, who talks with us about how to manage your brand and grow your business. If you want to understand how to collaborate with others, be true to your message and grow your brand, watch this video.

How can you be true to your brand with one message across multiple audiences?

How can you deliver content across multiple platforms that reflects your brand?

How does focusing on benefits differ when you’re branding a product in a brandless category?

How can you collaborate to build your brand?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with digital reinventionist and sharp and savvy marketer Ivonne Kinser.

Want to see the full interview with Kinser? Learn more below.

Ivonne’s interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business Chapter 9 Go Live!: Livestreaming Strategies and On-Camera Skills

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.