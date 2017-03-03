Business Travel

What to Pack for Your Next Business Trip

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shows Jessica Abo her must-have items when it comes to packing for business or pleasure.
  • ---Shares

Whether you are off to see a client, squeezing in some R&R or extending your trip to meet your kids on spring break, contributor Jessica Abo has some travel hacks from smart shopping expert, Trae Bodge. If you want to eat healthy when you fly, stay warm on the plane or have gadgets to help you stay connected, Bodge has you covered with her packing list for entrepreneurs. For more items visit Slickdeals.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Related: How One CEO Turned His Passion for Cars into a Paycheck

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo is a journalist by day and social entrepreneur by choice. Through her production company, JaboTV, Jessica creates inspirational videos for her YouTube channel as well as branded content for companies.&nb...

Business Travel Travel Tips Lifestyle Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox