How This Startup Sells Headphones to Restore People's Hearing All Over the World

On this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Bridget Hilton and Joe Huff, the co-founders of LSTN, to talk about how their passion for music helped launch their business and shaped their charitable contributions.

"We wanted to start something that gave back," says Hilton.

Huff says, "The only way we could actually do something was to generate some money, so we said, 'Okay, we need to start a business . . . . ' How do we change the world through this passion for music? Headphones seemed like a good choice."

