Bestselling Author Seth Godin: 'Reassurance is Futile'

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott sits down with bestselling author Seth Godin to talk about the futility of outside reassurance.

Why? It's simple.

"Everything's not going to be fine," says Godin. "You're going to be rejected, you're going to do projects that don't work, you're going to almost run out of money. You're going to have this fail, and this fail, and this fail. So, at that point, the person that reassured you is pretty much a liar, because they said everything was going to be fine . . . . and, in order to become the self-sufficient, self-propelled entrepreneurs we're capable of being, self-reassurance is the only reassurance we can look for."

