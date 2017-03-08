How to Build a 7-Figure Online Empire

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd interviews entrepreneur and philanthropist Marie Forleo about her massive success and how she's used that wealth to benefit the world.

"I don't really care that much about fancy things," says Forleo, "but what has always been true in my heart . . . is that I could use money as a vehicle for healing. I wanted to be able to take care of my family. I wanted to be able to take care of other people. And, I also wanted to make a difference to folks who haven't, as Warren Buffett calls it, 'Hit the ovarian lottery,' which means they're born in a geographical location where there's no running water. There are no bathrooms. They have no access to education or health care or, in many cases, equal rights for women."

To learn more about how Forleo has improved situations like these, click play.

