How to Become a Millionaire, Explained in 1 Minute

Scott Duffy breaks down the importance of surrounding yourself with successful people.
On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Duffy, host of Business & Burgers, says the most important factor in determining your business's success is its environment. 

"You are nothing more," says Duffey, "and nothing less than the average of the five people you spend the most time with . . . so, if you want to build a million-dollar business, make sure those five people have built a million-dollar business."

Watch the video to learn more.

