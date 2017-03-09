Lessons in Business From Daymond John, Ice Cube, Nick Cannon and More

Entrepreneur TV focuses on entrepreneurs, startups and stars who have created their own products or launched their own businesses. You'll learn success secrets from celebrities, productivity hacks from billionaires and more.

On the seventh episode of Entrepreneur TV, learn from stars like:

Daymond John

Ice Cube

Nick Cannon . . . and more!

Ice Cube explains the importance of self-belief and hard work to overcome challenges, saying, "You can do anything you want to in this world -- all you've got to do is do what it takes."

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon visits Entrepreneur's Manhattan office and defines an entrepreneur as "someone who jumps off a building and, on the way down, figures out how to land."

Plus, we explore Pharrell Williams' fashion company, which creates yarn from recycled plastic, and Daymond John sits down with Entrepreneur partner Bryan Elliott to talk about how we are all born with an entrepreneurial spirit.

To learn more, click play.

Related: Gary Vaynerchuk: Businesses Don't Focus Enough on Making Money

Watch new episodes Sundays on REELZ at 8 a.m.