How to Engage Your Customers and Employees Using Social Media and Live Streaming

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur’s book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein’s book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with two members of the social business team at Southwest Airlines, Brooks Thomas and Derek Hubbard, who talk about how to use livestreaming to highlight your customers and employees, and how to authentically engage via social media. Perfect for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, small businesses, managers, leaders, marketing teams, sales teams, PR teams and more.

How can you highlight your customers and employees with your social strategy?

What role does authenticity play in customer loyalty?

Why shouldn’t you think of livestreaming as a “sales” tool?

Learn the answers to these questions and more in this video with two savvy social media experts.

Want to see the full interview with Thomas and Hubbard? It's 40+ minutes of brilliance where they take us behind the scenes at Southwest airlines and break down how they respond to customers via social on a regular basis and during a crisis. Learn more below.

Thomas and Hubbard have interview excerpts featured in Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business Chapter 13: When the Sh*t Hits the Fan: Communicating During a Crisis.

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds -- by purchasing Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business and accessing the book’s bonus site.

