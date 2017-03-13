Jamie Foxx: 'This Is the Best Time' to Become an Entrepreneur

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars highlights Jamie Foxx and Shannon Ridley, founder of Wizpak, who explain why an entrepreneur should be more positive than ever about his or her business prospects.

"This is the best time in the world to live when it comes to being creative," says Foxx. "When it comes to being an entrepreneur . . . . you can grab it right out of the air and make things happen."

Watch the video to learn more.

