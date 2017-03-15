The Biggest Obstacle to Financial Success

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how a lack of self-belief is the biggest obstacle to becoming wealthy.

If you've had negative experiences in your childhood, or if you're accustomed to people telling you that you can't be successful, it's much harder to fight through failure to find success. Even if you do succeed, though, you often feel guilty about it, which might lead you to want to give the money away.

Don't self-sabotage. If you have a good business idea, you have to recognize that it's a good plan -- and when it pays off, recognize you earned the success that comes your way.





