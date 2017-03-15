Entrepreneur Mindset

The Biggest Obstacle to Financial Success

If you don't believe you deserve to be rich, you never will be.
  • ---Shares

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how a lack of self-belief is the biggest obstacle to becoming wealthy.

If you've had negative experiences in your childhood, or if you're accustomed to people telling you that you can't be successful, it's much harder to fight through failure to find success. Even if you do succeed, though, you often feel guilty about it, which might lead you to want to give the money away. 

Don't self-sabotage. If you have a good business idea, you have to recognize that it's a good plan -- and when it pays off, recognize you earned the success that comes your way.

To learn more, click play. 

Watch more YouTube videos from Brian Tracy on his channel.

Related: Do You Need a College Degree to Be Successful?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Brian Tracy

Brian Tracy is Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, a company specializing in the training and development of individuals and organizations. He is the leading coach on the topics of Leadership, Selling, Self-Esteem, Goals, Strateg...

Entrepreneurs Psychology Entrepreneur Mindset Video Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox