How Failure Taught U.S. Snowboarder Keir Dillon About Work Ethic

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars meets with snowboarder Keir Dillon to talk about almost making the U.S. Olympic team in the snowboard halfpipe, and how that painful failure has shaped his career since. So, how close was he?

"I forget the score that I needed," Dillon says, "but I was just .03 short. And, if I would have just been .03 more, I would have made the U.S. Olympic snowboard team . . . . At that time, if you'd made it [for Team U.S.A.], you'd probably go on to medal."

Watch the video to learn more about how that failure has helped Dillon in his business venture FRENDS, which sells fashionable headphones.

