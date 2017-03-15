Brittney Castro: Schedule a Date for You and Your Money

In a video by Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro, the certified financial planner explains the importance of spending one hour a week focused on your finances.

"Basically," Castro explains, "it's just a time on your calendar in which you can get in touch with your money, take care of it, send it love, respect it and make sure you're clear about the changes or goals you want to set for the upcoming week."

Castro recommends paying any bills that aren't already set up on autopay, speaking with a financial planner or CPA and working on your weekly budget.

To help you learn more and reach your financial goals, click play.

