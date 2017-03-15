Do I Need an LLC for my Rental Property?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler discusses the importance of balance between your LLCs and rental properties.

"If you get one rental, get an LLC. Now, maybe two and three rentals can go into one LLC . . . . As you start to get four, five, six, seven, 10 or 15 rentals, then maybe we add a second or a third LLC. Maybe even a holding company LLC to hold them all."

There are all sorts of options for your asset protection, but it all comes back to balance -- let your portfolio grow along with you.

