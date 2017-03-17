Ethics

Can a Vegan Fashion Brand Sustain in the Market?

Leanne Mai-ly Hilgart, founder of VAUTE, explains her ethically made clothing company.
  • ---Shares

On this episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with Leanne Mai-ly Hilgart, to talk about how she combined a market need and a personal belief to form VAUTE, a vegan apparel fashion brand that makes warm winter clothes but keeps animals out of business.

Watch the video to learn more and catch the full episodes here.

Related: What's the Worst Thing That Can Happen as an Entrepreneur?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Jason Saltzman

Jason Saltzman is a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in sales and marketing. Through his role as CEO of Alley and as a TechStars mentor, he advises hundreds of startups, offering real life practical application and creative mark...

Entrepreneurs Starting a Business Ethics Video Entrepreneur Network

Find the Right Franchise for You

Complete our short quiz to pinpoint your perfect franchise match.
Find Your Franchise
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox