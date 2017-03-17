Tech's Biggest Consumer Is Not Who You Think It Is

Does the thought of using tech for your business want to make you swipe left? Jessica Naziri, the CEO and founder of TechSesh wants to change that. When the former Los Angeles Times technology reporter started covering tech for her job, she discovered most of the people reviewing gadgets designed for women were men. Named as one of the most influential women in technology, the former journalist turned entrepreneur is empowering women in technical fields. Her reviews give women a voice in an industry that needs to know "pink is not a strategy." Naziri sat down with Jessica Abo to share advice for other women who are thinking about starting their own business, and looking to navigate today's technology with a distinctly feminine eye.

