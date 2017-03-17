This Entrepreneur's Inspiring Journey Shows Success Comes From the Courage to Dream Big

The second of 14 children, Josiah Cantrall grew up poor, working on local farms to make extra money and help his family survive frigid winters in Farmington, Wis. But, he never allowed himself to be limited by his background, and he became a national columnist, advisor to a presidential candidate and co-founder of Stevia Kitchen, a sugar-free food company.

The key to his success? He always knew where he wanted to go, and he had the courage to get there.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.