Inspiration

This Entrepreneur's Inspiring Journey Shows Success Comes From the Courage to Dream Big

Where you come from doesn't determine where you're going to end up.
  • ---Shares

The second of 14 children, Josiah Cantrall grew up poor, working on local farms to make extra money and help his family survive frigid winters in Farmington, Wis. But, he never allowed himself to be limited by his background, and he became a national columnist, advisor to a presidential candidate and co-founder of Stevia Kitchen, a sugar-free food company. 

The key to his success? He always knew where he wanted to go, and he had the courage to get there.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Josiah Cantrall

A serial entrepreneur, Cantrell is COO and co-founder of Stevia Kitchen, a company dedicated to 100% natural sugar-free food. Its first product line debuted on Amazon as the sites "No. 1 New Product Release."

Inspiration Entrepreneurs Success Video TED Talks
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox