Take a Tour of the Movember Offices

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars takes a look inside the Movember headquarters -- and it shouldn't be a surprise that the nonprofit, best known for its November moustache campaign to support men's health issues, has a two-chair barbershop for its employees. The dance studio-turned-office also features a bar, an open work space and relaxation areas.

Watch the video to learn more about how Movember emphasizes company culture.

Related: How Failure Taught U.S. Snowboarder Keir Dillon About Work Ethic

Watch more great interviews on Business Rockstar's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.