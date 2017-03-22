How to Build Your Brand as a Subject Matter Expert

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Lindsay Nahmiache, co-founder of Jive PR + Digital, explain how to make others recognize you as an expert in your field. Do it right and you won't have to constantly pitch your own ideas -- you'll make major media organizations come to you for your thought leadership.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: Take a Tour of the Movember Offices

Watch more great interviews on Business Rockstar's YouTube channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.