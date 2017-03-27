Entrepreneurship Is Not About Problem Solving

Tastytrade was founded in 2011 and currently produces eight hours of live, original programming each weekday to provide financial information, investment strategies and entertainment related to options trading and the stock market. Tastytrade gives you actionable information rooted in research and experience that can help you grow your investments. Tom Sosnoff, co-CEO and founder, says you can’t be afraid to do your own thing. Sometimes you just have to follow your own instinct and just go for it. Sosnoff says that you might not need much motivation to start as long as your passion is strong for it. What is Sosnoff's view on entrepreneurship? Find out.

